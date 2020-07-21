Williamson, Beth Spitalny KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. Beth Spitalny Williamson, born on September 23, 1962, in Philadelphia, Pa., passed away at her home in Kiawah Island, S.C. on Thursday, July 16, 2020. She will forever be remembered for her passion, humor, generosity and energy Beth had a substantial impact on the lives of many. She was an accomplished pediatric occupational therapist earning both her master's degree and her PhD. Beth had a very rewarding position at Albany Med Neonatal Intensive Care, where her expertise and experience was greatly valued. She was an educator and advisor to numerous students at Russell Sage College where she taught and mentored both undergraduate and graduate students. She started her own clinic, Fiesta Pediatric Therapy, where she oversaw treatment of more than 200 children every week. Fiesta was considered one of the most progressive and effective pediatric practices in all of Arizona due to Beth's conscientious oversight and hands on approach that she instilled in the entire staff. In addition to her contributions to education and to the treatment of severely disabled children, she generously devoted her time to the SPOON Foundation, teaching others proper therapy and feeding techniques for children in orphanages that she visited in India, Vietnam and China. Beth was a certified pilates instructor, avid interior decorator and talented seamstress. She would tell you however, that the most important job of all was being a mother to her two boys, Jacob (31) and Samuel (28) Spitalny. She was an incredibly devoted and loving mother and could be found on the sidelines of every single soccer game and ski race as the boys' biggest fan. She exuded thoughtfulness in everything she did; from stocking the refrigerator with everyone's favorite foods to patching Sam's favorite T-shirt so he could continue to wear it. She had a keen eye for organization and had the unique ability to make any space feel like home. There was nothing Beth would not do for her boys. Beth's friends and family will miss the way she could make everyone laugh, Her quick wit and often wildly inappropriate sense of humor had the ability to make any situation funny. Her humor especially shined when she was in the presence of her two best friends, Suzanne and Angela. Although Beth would humbly say, she "doesn't know left from right;" she was an incredible an intelligent and accomplished woman. She left her mark on this world by touching the lives of many and always prioritizing others' needs in front of her own. We know she had even more to give, and although her journey ended too soon, her family takes solace in knowing that she is finally at peace Beth is survived by her two sons, Jacob (Annie Darves) and Samuel Spitalny; her mother, Toba Coren; her identical twin sister, Lauren Sara; her sisters, Ruth Sklut and Rebecca Ynocencio; her stepsisters, Jamie Herrschaft and Phyllis Bergmaier; and her stepbrother, Steve Coren. She also leaves her former husband and best friend, Peter Spitalny; as well as her former husband, Randy Williamson. She was predeceased by her cherished father, Herman Coren. Services and interment will be held on Tuesday, July 21, in Philadelphia, Pa. in the Haym Salomon Memorial Park. Those wishing to remember Beth in a way that would be truly meaningful to her would be to make a contribution to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Albany Medical Center, 43 New Scotland Avenue, Albany, NY 12208 or to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, 3401 Civic Center Blvd. Philadelphia, Pa 19104. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com