Taylor, Betsy Ann (Marchinuke) ALBANY Betsy Ann (Marchinuke) Taylor, age 76, left her World on March 30, 2019. Betsy is survived by her husband of 56 years, Jim. She is also survived by her daughter, Robyn Klein; and the light of her life, her grandson, Reece James Klein. A graveside service will be held in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Sand Creek Road, Colonie, on Saturday, April 6, at 10 a.m. Friends and relatives are invited to attend to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betsy's memory to the Pet Connection, 341 Northern Blvd., Albany, NY, 12204.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 4, 2019