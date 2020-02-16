Betty C. Murphy (1938 - 2020)
Service Information
Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, Stillwater - Stillwater
729 Hudson Ave (Formerly 121 N. Hudson Ave)
Stillwater, NY
12170
(518)-664-3731
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes
729 Hudson Avenue
Stillwater, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
12:00 PM
Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes
729 Hudson Avenue
Stillwater, NY
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
1:30 PM
Saratoga National Cemetery
Schuylerville, NY
View Map
Obituary
Murphy, Betty C. STILLWATER Betty C. Murphy of Newland Road, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020, with her loving family at her side. She was 81. Born on May 1, 1938, in Kingston, daughter of the late Luigi M. and Emma Susan (Naccarato) Mautone. She was the widow of the late Thomas A. Murphy, Sr. who passed in 2015. Betty worked as a nurse for Memorial Hospital in Albany. Following her retirement she went on to work as a monitor for the Stillwater Central School bus garage and enjoyed working with the children until the age of 80. She is survived by her son, Thomas (Lisa) Murphy of Stillwater; her daughter Michele (Tony) Geer of Rensselaer; her sister Josephine "Jo" Barone of Poughkeepsie; her grandchildren, Justin Murphy, Shawn Warner and Chad (Emily) Murphy as well as Jasmine (Nate), Olivia (Nate "Bubba") and their son Noah, Hannah (J.J.) and Lucienne; as well as several nieces and nephews and her dear friend Barbara. She was predeceased by her sisters and a brother. Relatives and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, in the Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, 729 Hudson Avenue, Stillwater. A funeral service will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, in the funeral home. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. in the Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110 in loving memory of Betty Murphy. Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com

Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 16, 2020
