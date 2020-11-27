Murray, Betty Idell ALBANY Betty Idell Murray was born on January 16, 1941, in Greeleyville, S.C. to the late Ivory Gist and Leo Houston. She departed this life on November 23, 2020, at the Albany Medical Center in Albany. Betty worked for the New York State Office Mental Retardation and Developmental Disabilities. She retired after 30 years of service. Betty had a lifelong passion for learning and education. In 1990, she graduated from Hudson Valley Community College with an Associate of Science degree and in 1994 received a Bachelor of Science degree from The Sage Colleges. Betty was a faithful and active member of Bethel Baptist Church and over time held the positions of church clerk, church historian, Sunday School teacher and church secretary. Betty leaves to cherish her memory her loving and devoted husband of 63 years, James E. Murray; her son James "Bobby" (Dorinda) Murray of Clifton Park; her daughter Terri (Thurman) Holmes of Clifton Park; daughters, Geraldine Cromartie and Mary (Memphis) King of Fayetville, N.C.; grandchildren, Tyesha, Tanya (Marquis), Lakia, Bobbie (Michael), Alec, Christopher, Elijahjuan, James Scott, D'Aundra, and James Bobby Murray Jr. Betty was predeceased by her mother Ivory Gist; her father Leo Houston; her sons, Charles and Jimmy Lee Murray; and her great-granddaughter Medina Knowles. Calling hours on Saturday, November 28, from 8:30 - 10 a.m. in the Bethel Baptist Church 2165 5th Ave., Troy. Masks required, COVID-19 guidelines will be strictly adhered to. Private family services to follow. Benjamin M. Sturges III Cremation Service





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store