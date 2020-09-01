Cronk, Betty J. WESTERLO Betty J. Cronk, age 83, passed away on August 29, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospice. She was predeceased by her husband Richard in 2011; and her siblings: Ed, Dorothy, Earl and Barbara. Betty was a Homemaker. She enjoyed being with her family. Her grandchildren were the lights of her life. She is survived by her four children: Debra Nevins, Brian Cronk, Sandra Waldron and Jim Cronk; three grandchildren: Keith Waldron, Vanessa Waldron (Tyler) and Scott Nevins. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. All services will be private at the convenience of the family. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com