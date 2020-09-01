1/1
Betty J. Cronk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cronk, Betty J. WESTERLO Betty J. Cronk, age 83, passed away on August 29, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospice. She was predeceased by her husband Richard in 2011; and her siblings: Ed, Dorothy, Earl and Barbara. Betty was a Homemaker. She enjoyed being with her family. Her grandchildren were the lights of her life. She is survived by her four children: Debra Nevins, Brian Cronk, Sandra Waldron and Jim Cronk; three grandchildren: Keith Waldron, Vanessa Waldron (Tyler) and Scott Nevins. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. All services will be private at the convenience of the family. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved