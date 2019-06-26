Pishko, Betty J. (Baines) ALBANY Betty J. (Baines) Pishko, age 75 of Albany, N.Y., passed away surrounded by her family after a long illness on June 22, 2019, in New York, N.Y. She was born in Pittsburgh, Pa. and grew up in Syracuse, N.Y. She spent most of her life in the Albany area where she raised her three children and enjoyed a long career as a savings bank manager. Betty was the loving mother of Peter J. Pishko, Kathryn Steele and Christine Pishko, and devoted grandmother of Christopher Mark Steele, Cameron Charles Steele, and Mary Corinne Steele. She was also sister to Bradley Baines; sister-in-law to Carol Baines; and aunt to Jeffrey Baines. She was predeceased by her brother Billy Baines. Betty was a dedicated and wonderful mother, grandmother, sister and friend and treasured her family and friends. Friends and family are welcome to attend the funeral Mass, officiated by Father Tom Lawless, on Saturday, June 29 from 9 to 10 a.m. at All Saints Church, 16 Homestead St., Albany, NY, 12203. Memorial donations may be made to Visiting Nurse Service of New York, NY.



