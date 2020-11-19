Tompkins, Betty J. RAVENA Betty J. Tompkins, 91, died peacefully at home in Ravena, surrounded by her family, on November 12, 2020. Professionally, Betty was a school bus driver for Laidlaw Transit for many years. However, Betty's life was truly dedicated to serving the Lord and sharing the good news of salvation through Jesus Christ. So many lives have been changed, souls have been saved directly and indirectly from Betty's ministry; it's impossible to account for them all. She loved and prayed ceaselessly for her family, kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids... and many of them have gone on to carry out work in the ministry - from becoming pastors, missionaries, and leaders in their local churches. But God does know how many people's lives she's changed. So, on November 12, we know beyond a shadow of a doubt she heard the beautiful words: "well done, good and faithful servant!" as she entered the gates of heaven. Betty is survived by her children, Bruce O'Brien (Nancy), Linda Reed (Art), Jodi Cole (Bob), Robin Augustine (Tom), David O'Brien (Linda), Lisa West (Bill), Karen Waddingham (John), Lance O'Brien (Jen), Joyce Irwin, Donna Johnson and Darlene Reilly (Jim); 37 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Joan Gifford, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Clifford; her son Mark O'Brien; her mother Margaret Bailey Gifford and her father Charles W. Gifford; her brothers, Ray, Ken, Albert, and Marvin Gifford; and her sisters, Mildred Crosier and Margaret McGrail. Services will be private. A virtual celebration of life will be held online at victorychurchma.com
. This event will take place on Monday, November 23, at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Community Hospice Foundation, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd, Albany, NY, 12208 or online at www.communityhospice.org
, and would be appreciated.