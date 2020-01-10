Bissonette, Betty Jane SCHENECTADY Betty Jane Bissonette, 86 of Schenectady, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019, in Phoenix, Ariz. surrounded by her loving family. Born in Schenectady on October 19, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Carrie (Perkins) Stoodley. Betty was a lifelong resident of the area. She graduated from Mount Pleasant High School and went on to work for General Electric Co. for 30+ years, retiring as a patent illustrator in 1984. She was a long time parishioner and Eucharistic Minister for The Church of St. Clare in Colonie. Betty enjoyed trips to the casino, shopping and going to lunch with her husband and friends. In her free time, Betty dabbled with floral arranging and cake decorating. Through all this, Betty's greatest joy in life was gathering with her family and close friends. She was loved by all and will be so very missed. In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her brother, Ed Stoodley; and sister, Pete Argenti. Survivors include her loving and dedicated husband of 67 years, Theodore Bissonette; children, Cindi (Bruce) Cole, Jim (Mary) Bissonette, Mike (Michelle) Bissonette and Kathy (Joe) Rozniewski; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren. Betty is also survived by her brother, Jim Stoodley; sister, Marilyn Peacock; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Griswold Funeral Home, 1867 State Street, Schenectady.Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Burial will be held privately in Saratoga National Cemetery for the family. For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting, www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 10, 2020