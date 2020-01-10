Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jane Bissonette. View Sign Service Information Griswold Funeral Home 1867 State Street Schenectady , NY 12304 (518)-374-6188 Calling hours 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Griswold Funeral Home 1867 State Street Schenectady , NY View Map Memorial service 1:00 PM Griswold Funeral Home 1867 State Street Schenectady , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bissonette, Betty Jane SCHENECTADY Betty Jane Bissonette, 86 of Schenectady, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019, in Phoenix, Ariz. surrounded by her loving family. Born in Schenectady on October 19, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Carrie (Perkins) Stoodley. Betty was a lifelong resident of the area. She graduated from Mount Pleasant High School and went on to work for General Electric Co. for 30+ years, retiring as a patent illustrator in 1984. She was a long time parishioner and Eucharistic Minister for The Church of St. Clare in Colonie. Betty enjoyed trips to the casino, shopping and going to lunch with her husband and friends. In her free time, Betty dabbled with floral arranging and cake decorating. Through all this, Betty's greatest joy in life was gathering with her family and close friends. She was loved by all and will be so very missed. In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her brother, Ed Stoodley; and sister, Pete Argenti. Survivors include her loving and dedicated husband of 67 years, Theodore Bissonette; children, Cindi (Bruce) Cole, Jim (Mary) Bissonette, Mike (Michelle) Bissonette and Kathy (Joe) Rozniewski; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren. Betty is also survived by her brother, Jim Stoodley; sister, Marilyn Peacock; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Griswold Funeral Home, 1867 State Street, Schenectady.Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Burial will be held privately in Saratoga National Cemetery for the family. For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting,







Bissonette, Betty Jane SCHENECTADY Betty Jane Bissonette, 86 of Schenectady, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019, in Phoenix, Ariz. surrounded by her loving family. Born in Schenectady on October 19, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Carrie (Perkins) Stoodley. Betty was a lifelong resident of the area. She graduated from Mount Pleasant High School and went on to work for General Electric Co. for 30+ years, retiring as a patent illustrator in 1984. She was a long time parishioner and Eucharistic Minister for The Church of St. Clare in Colonie. Betty enjoyed trips to the casino, shopping and going to lunch with her husband and friends. In her free time, Betty dabbled with floral arranging and cake decorating. Through all this, Betty's greatest joy in life was gathering with her family and close friends. She was loved by all and will be so very missed. In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her brother, Ed Stoodley; and sister, Pete Argenti. Survivors include her loving and dedicated husband of 67 years, Theodore Bissonette; children, Cindi (Bruce) Cole, Jim (Mary) Bissonette, Mike (Michelle) Bissonette and Kathy (Joe) Rozniewski; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren. Betty is also survived by her brother, Jim Stoodley; sister, Marilyn Peacock; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Griswold Funeral Home, 1867 State Street, Schenectady.Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Burial will be held privately in Saratoga National Cemetery for the family. For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting, www.sbfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close