Service Information Hans Funeral Home 1088 Western Ave Albany , NY 12203 Calling hours 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Hans Funeral Home 1088 Western Ave Albany , NY 12203 Funeral service 1:00 PM Hans Funeral Home 1088 Western Ave Albany , NY 12203

Casatelli, Betty Jane MCKOWNVILLE Betty Jane (Hunter) Casatelli of McKownville, entered into eternal peace on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Betty Jane was born in Albany and was the daughter of the late William J. Hunter and Veronica J. (Lochner) Hunter. Betty Jane was educated in the City of Albany and graduated from Phillip Schuyler, class of 1947 valedictorian. She was devoted to her family and lived in McKownville for 70 years. Betty Jane was a life member of the McKownville Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Betty Jane also was a den mother for The Boy Scouts and a member of Christ Lutheran Church. Betty Jane was also the office manager for their family businesses, Manhattan Tile Co. and Capital District Tile. Betty Jane was employed by New York State for many years. Betty Jane was predeceased by her husband, Frank; and son, Billy. Betty Jane is survived by her daughter Lorraine V. Casatelli-Morse (Jerry Morse Jr.) of Coeymans Hollow; her granddaughters: Larissa, Rheanne (Calvin) Lambert and Kallian (Kyle Rous); her grandson Franklin Casatelli; her great-grandchildren, Adisyn, Trevor, and Cody; twin grandsons, Harrison and Levi; and Kynslee; her deeply cherished friend Felicia Ballard (Jeff) and by many nieces, nephews and an extended family of friends. Betty Jane enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, especially the many trips to playgrounds and parks feeding the ducks, and so many shopping expeditions. Funeral services will be held in the Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave., Albany on Monday, February 24, at 1 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Monday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Interment immediately following the service will be in Graceland Cemetery, Albany. Betty Jane suggested that memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choosing. To leave a message of condolence for the family or obtain directions to the funeral home, please visit







