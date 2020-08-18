Griffin, Betty Jane TROY Betty Jane (Borst) Griffin passed away on August 14, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital. She was born on October 17,1935, and was the daughter of the late William E. and Florence M. Borst. Betty was raised in Cobleskill and Canajohaire, N.Y. and graduated from Canajohaire Central School in 1953. She received an Associate of Applied Science degree from Morrisville Agricultural & Technical Institute. Her career was focused in the insurance industry and included many years working as and an agent and CISR for Burt Anthony Associates in Delmar. As a past member of Calvary United Methodist Church, she acted as Sunday school superintendent, served on the administrative board and as president of United Methodist Womens Society. As a most recent member of the South Bethlehem United Methodist Church, she served on the board of trustees. Betty was an active member of the Insurance Women of Albany and Hudson Valley Insurance Professionals and served as president of both organizations. She also served on the board of the Federation of New York Insurance Professionals, Inc. Betty was predeceased by her parents, her loving husband, David Griffn; and her brother Richard Borst. She is survived by her sisters-in-law, Edna Borst of Clifton Park, Marianne (Keith) Ward of West Coxsackie, and Michele (Bill) Moore of Robbinsville, N.J.; her niece Deborah (Floyd) Duffy; her nephew Mark (Amy) Borst; her close cousin Robert John Myers and many more loving family members and friends. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19, in Memory Gardens. Gathering size will be based on the most current N.Y.S. requirements. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required. Those wishing to remember Betty in a special way may send a contribution to The Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208.