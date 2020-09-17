1/1
Betty Jean Hagans
1947 - 2020
Hagans, Betty Jean ALBANY Betty Jean Hagans, 72 of Albany, born to Ed and Rosetta Ellis on November 24, 1947, in Wilson, N.C., died on September 2, 2020. She worked at the VA and Albany Co. Nursing Home for over 20 years. She later owned and operated Rosetta's Daycare. She is survived by her son Anton (Ravondalyn); two sisters, Annie Ellis and Annie Doris Watson; one brother Thomas Whitley; five grandchildren, Celestial, Jaqua, Monay, Tianna, and TaMya; four great-grandchildren, Jasuan, Chineye, Justin, and Kalyani; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A memorial celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 19, at 11 a.m. at 248 Sherman Street.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
248 Sherman Street
