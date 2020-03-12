Proper, Betty Jean TROY Betty Jean Proper, 94, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital, Troy. Born in Westfield, Mass., Betty Jean lived in Troy since 1945. Her husband, Timothy and son David, predeceased her. Betty Jean is survived by three sons: Timothy R. (Janet) Proper, Daniel P. (Janice) Proper and Kenneth M. (Bonnie) Proper; as well as a daughter-in-law, Billie-Marie Proper and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Betty Jean served on the nursing staff at Leonard Hospital in Troy, where she worked as an L.P.N. for over 20 years. She was also a member of the Troy Lodge of the Danish Sisterhood of America. Betty Jean's family will gather on Sunday, March 15, at the Riverview Funeral Home, 218 2nd Ave. (corner of 104th St.), Lansingburgh from 3 to 5 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment will be private, at the convenience of the family in Memory Gardens Cemetery and Memorial Park, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to make a contribution in Betty Jean's memory to at: stjude.org
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 12, 2020