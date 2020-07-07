1/1
Betty Koban
Koban, Betty CLARKSVILLE Betty Koban, 86 of Clarksville, died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at home with her family in Lafayette, N.J. She is now resting in the arms of Jesus. Born to Harry Bixler and Josephine Hambly, Betty was one of five children and grew up in Newton, N.J. She graduated from Western Maryland College with a degree in education. She went on to become an art teacher for 25 years in the Bethlehem School District in Delmar. Betty met the love of her life Charles and they married in 1958. Together they raised five children, David Koban, Denise Banaag, Alison Barnes, Laura Ryan and Susan Koban. She loved and adored her eight beautiful grandchildren and recently became a great-grandmother of two. Betty was devoted to serving God. Her life was an example of what God's love really is. She was kind, caring and dedicated to helping others in her community. She ran the Onesquethaw Food Pantry for over 15 years. She was a deacon at her church and created inspirational cards with bible quotes that she shared with others. An avid bird watcher, Betty loved nature. Even in her last days a robin laid a nest of three eggs outside her window, a sign from God. Her other passions were art, letter writing, sewing and swimming; she wrote letters to her many friends and she swam a mile a day until she was 82. Please join us in paying our respects on Thursday, July 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fredendall Funeral Home, 199 Main St., Altamont. Interment will be held on Friday, July 10, at 11 a.m. in the Onesquethaw Union Cemetery, 1889 Tarrytown Road, Feura Bush. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to City Mission, P.O. Box 760, Schenectady, NY, 12301.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Fredendall Funeral Home
JUL
10
Interment
11:00 AM
Onesquethaw Union Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Fredendall Funeral Home
199 Main Street
Altamont, NY 12009
(518) 861-6611
