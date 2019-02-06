Bennett, Betty L. SOUTH BETHLEHEM On Friday, February 1, 2019, Betty L. Bennett passed away peacefully. Betty was born on December 7, 1934, in Winooski, Vt. where she met her husband Carlyle Bennet Sr. and later married on February 14, 1953. Betty and Carl made their home in South Bethlehem for 59 years where they raised their three children. Betty was a homemaker that loved baking to make others happy. She often baked for the church bake sales and cooked for the Selkirk #3 Fire Company where she was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary. Betty was predeceased by her husband, Carlyle Bennett Sr. She is survived by daughters, Pam Carlson (Rob), and Laurie Crippen (Howard); son Carl Bennett Jr.; six grandchildren, Caitlin, Stephanie, Dustin, Delicia, Carlyle III (Alyssa), and Shawn; two great-grandchildren, Nathaniel and Ellie; and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be on Friday, February 8, at 2 p.m. with service to follow at 4 p.m. in the South Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 65 Willowbrook Ave., South Bethlehem.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 6, 2019