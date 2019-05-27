Flemings, Betty M. NASSAU Betty M. Flemings, 91, formerly of Nassau, went home to be with the Lord on May 25, 2019, at the Eddy Heritage House in Troy. Betty was born in Kingston and moved to Nassau with her late husband George where they raised their family. She had lived in Nassau for 60 years before moving to Troy. Betty was a longtime member of the Love Lutheran Church in East Greenbush and had worked for Dr. Skiff in Castleton for over 30 years. She was a loving wife, mother and friend who loved to go camping on Sacandaga lake and the St. Lawrence Seaway. She is survived by her daughters, Sandra (Robert) Rings, Gail (Sam) Simmons and Debra (Jeffery) Markell; grandchildren, Maggie (Billy) Banker, Cheryl (Joyce) Rings and Audra (Zack) Sharpe; and great-grandchildren, Hunter and Travis Sharpe. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a reception at Lyons Lake Restaurant in Nassau on Wednesday at 12 p.m. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 27, 2019