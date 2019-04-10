Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty M. Rockford. View Sign

Rockford, Betty M. CLARENCE, N.Y. Betty M. Rockford passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at age 96. Betty received her college degree in her fifties and started a master's program. She was a long-time social worker, employed by Monroe County for 17 years handling foster care and adoptions. She was a co-founder of CURE Childhood Cancer Association. She was an activist for peace and social justice. She is survived by her children, Susan (Donald) Bittker, Richard (Carol) Rockford, Linda Rockford, Edward Rockford, and Marc (Carrie) Rockford. She is also survived by nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 64 years Sam; her grandson Noah Rockford; her brother Leonard Friedlander; and her daughter-in-law Susan Hall Rockford. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 12, at 11 a.m. in the Benjamin Goldstein Chapel of Temple B'rith Kodesh, 2131 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, NY, followed by a brief reception. Burial will take place at 2 p.m. in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Friends are asked to meet at the main gate. The family will receive visitors at Irondequoit County Club, 4045 East Ave., Rochester, NY on Friday, 4-8 p.m. & Saturday, 12 p.m.-5 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CURE Childhood Cancer Association, 200 Westfall Road, Rochester, NY 14620. For directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit:







Rockford, Betty M. CLARENCE, N.Y. Betty M. Rockford passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at age 96. Betty received her college degree in her fifties and started a master's program. She was a long-time social worker, employed by Monroe County for 17 years handling foster care and adoptions. She was a co-founder of CURE Childhood Cancer Association. She was an activist for peace and social justice. She is survived by her children, Susan (Donald) Bittker, Richard (Carol) Rockford, Linda Rockford, Edward Rockford, and Marc (Carrie) Rockford. She is also survived by nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 64 years Sam; her grandson Noah Rockford; her brother Leonard Friedlander; and her daughter-in-law Susan Hall Rockford. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 12, at 11 a.m. in the Benjamin Goldstein Chapel of Temple B'rith Kodesh, 2131 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, NY, followed by a brief reception. Burial will take place at 2 p.m. in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Friends are asked to meet at the main gate. The family will receive visitors at Irondequoit County Club, 4045 East Ave., Rochester, NY on Friday, 4-8 p.m. & Saturday, 12 p.m.-5 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CURE Childhood Cancer Association, 200 Westfall Road, Rochester, NY 14620. For directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.BrightonMC.com Funeral Home Brighton Memorial Chapel, Inc.

3325 Winton Road South

Rochester , NY 14623

(585) 427-8520 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close