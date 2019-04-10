Rockford, Betty M. CLARENCE, N.Y. Betty M. Rockford passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at age 96. Betty received her college degree in her fifties and started a master's program. She was a long-time social worker, employed by Monroe County for 17 years handling foster care and adoptions. She was a co-founder of CURE Childhood Cancer Association. She was an activist for peace and social justice. She is survived by her children, Susan (Donald) Bittker, Richard (Carol) Rockford, Linda Rockford, Edward Rockford, and Marc (Carrie) Rockford. She is also survived by nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 64 years Sam; her grandson Noah Rockford; her brother Leonard Friedlander; and her daughter-in-law Susan Hall Rockford. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 12, at 11 a.m. in the Benjamin Goldstein Chapel of Temple B'rith Kodesh, 2131 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, NY, followed by a brief reception. Burial will take place at 2 p.m. in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Friends are asked to meet at the main gate. The family will receive visitors at Irondequoit County Club, 4045 East Ave., Rochester, NY on Friday, 4-8 p.m. & Saturday, 12 p.m.-5 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CURE Childhood Cancer Association, 200 Westfall Road, Rochester, NY 14620. For directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.BrightonMC.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 10, 2019