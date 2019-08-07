Zeto, Betty M. TROY Betty M. Zeto, 86 of Troy, passed peacefully on August 4, 2019, at the Samaritan Hospital with her family by her side. Born in Pittsfield, Mass. she was the daughter of the late Russell and Hazel Johnson Arthur; and the devoted wife of Ralph R. Zeto Sr.Mrs. Zeto was a graduate of Averill Park High School and was a dedicated wife and mother to her family. Survivors in addition to her husband of 68 years include her children, Roxanne Zeto, Ralph Zeto Jr., Randall Zeto, Russell Zeto, Roderick Zeto and Roy Zeto. Also survived by seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. in the Frank P. McDonald & Son Funeral Home, 870 Second Ave. (124th and 125th Streets), Lansingburgh. Friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. The interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Waterford. For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 7, 2019