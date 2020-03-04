Athan, Betty P. ALBANY Betty P. Athan, 85, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Betty was the daughter of the late Albert Middleton and Annie Brinkworth Middleton. Betty worked as a secretary for many years in the banking industry at Norstar Bank and Fleet Bank. She retired in 2005 from the New York Business Development Corporation, where she was honored as Employee of the Year in 2004. Always one to stay active, Betty also worked as a part-time receptionist at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where her welcoming face and demeanor greeted numerous patients and families for over 20 years. Betty also enjoyed cooking, baking, and spending time with her family and friends. Betty is survived by her children, Christine (late Steven) Viscanti, Kathleen (James) Carroll, and Harry (Sheila) Athan; her grandchildren, Jennifer and Stephanie; her great-grandchild, Johnny; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Betty was predeceased by her siblings, Gordon Middleton, Sylvia Chamberlin, Eileen Viega, Joyce Sagendorf, Harold Middleton, and Douglas Middleton. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet on Saturday, March 7, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 12 p.m. Interment will take place at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the of Northeastern New York at www.alz.org/northeasternny. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020