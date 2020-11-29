1/1
Betty Reittinger Shannon
1919 - 2020
Shannon, Betty Reittinger WESTMERE Betty Reittinger Shannon, 101, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home. Betty was born on November 6, 1919, the daughter of the late Francis and Katherine (Wachtel) Reittinger. Betty lived in Westmere for 54 years. She was a member of Christ The King Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and always cherished her role taking care of her family. She enjoyed playing games, knitting, crocheting, sewing and square dancing. She will be dearly missed. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 58 years, Michael Shannon; sister, Catherine Gullen; brothers, Frank Reittinger, and Fred Reittinger; and son-in-law, Robert Cognetta. She is survived by her children, Jean Cognetta (Len Clark), Robert Shannon (Pat), and Barry Shannon (Janis); grandchildren, Greg Stutz (Dawn), Carolyn Stott (Harold), Kevin Shannon (Samantha), and MaryBeth Gervais (Jeremy); and great-grandchildren, Luke, Taylor, Kenneth, Laura, Kevin Jr. and Evan. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, December 1, from 10 - 11 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA, 22116-7023. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Calling hours
10:00 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
DEC
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
DEC
1
Interment
Memory Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
