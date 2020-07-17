1/1
Betty V. VanHoesen
VanHoesen, Betty V. TROY Betty V. VanHoesen, 102 of the Beechwood Apartments in Troy, died on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Born in Troy on October 23, 1917, she was daughter of the late George E. Vaughan and Alice Crawmer Vaughan; and wife of the late Kenneth E. VanHoesen. She had resided in Troy her whole life and was a graduate of Troy High School and Troy Business College. She had many various jobs. Survivors include a daughter, Carol (Louis) Nelson of Foxboro, Mass.; a son, Kenneth E. (Gail) VanHoesen of Walpole, Mass.; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Beverly (Robert H.) Cipperly of Colorado and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Dorothy Weigel Eisele of Connecticut. She was an active member of the Oakwood Avenue Presbyterian Church and Memorial United Methodist Church. She was also active in the local chapter of AARP. Betty was awarded a lifetime membership in the Parent Teacher Association and participated in many community services. She loved bridge and golf and had many creative hobbies. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 30, at 1 p.m. in the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy. Face covering and social distancing are required to enter. Interment will be in the Oakwood Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Betty V. VanHoesen to the charity of one's choice. To sign the guestbook or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com.




Published in Albany Times Union from Jul. 17 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7281
