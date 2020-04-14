Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beulah E. Tuckett. View Sign Service Information Heller & Skinner Funeral Home 155 Main Street Worcester , NY 12197 (607)-397-9711 Send Flowers Obituary

Tuckett, Beulah E. VOORHEESVILLE Beulah E. Tuckett, age 91 of Voorheesville, passed away on April 9, 2020, at the Baptist Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Scotia. She was born on December 3, 1928, in Schenevus, N.Y., the daughter of Carl and Emma (Vossler) Gesell. Beulah grew up on the family farm in Schenevus and graduated from Andrew S. Draper Central School in Schenevus in 1946. Immediately after high school she attended and graduated from Mildred Elley Business School in Albany. On June 3, 1961, she married her loving husband, George Tuckett and they moved to Voorheesville in 1962, where she resided until her passing. Beulah was the secretary for the Assistant Deputy Superintendent of the Uniformed Force at Division Headquarters of the New York State Police in Albany, retiring in 1995. After retiring, Beulah and her childhood friend, Marjorie Scale, traveled to Ireland, Spain, Alaska and went on numerous cruises. She was a proud and active Grange member for over 80 years in both Schenevus and Bethlehem. She enjoyed golfing, bowling and playing bingo. Beulah also enjoyed taking many family trips to York Beach, Maine, which she and George went to on their honeymoon. She has passed her love of Maine onto her daughter and grandsons. Her biggest joy though was being "Mamma" to her two beloved grandsons, Zack and Daniel, who were always eager when they were young for a "Mamma Day". The family would like to give a special thank you to Jane Weaver of Home Instead Senior Care and Beulah's neighbor Matt Ramsey, for the kindness and compassion they extended to Beulah which allowed her to stay at her home in Voorheesville. She is survived by her loving daughter, Valerie Bloomer of Scotia and her fiance Anthony Eaton; grandsons, Zachary and Daniel; her ex-son in law Thomas Bloomer of Rotterdam; her two cats, Max and Sox and many numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents and husband, George. There will be no public services at this time. A private graveside service will be held in the Schenevus Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the Town of New Scotland Senior Fund, 2029 New Scotland Road, Slingerlands, NY 12159. Beulah so enjoyed going on the Senior Centers trips and outing. They also provided support, guidance and services to Beulah and her family over the years. Beulah's family would like to be able to continue the essential needs that this organization provides to the New Scotland senior citizens. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to,



www.hellerskinnerfh.com Arrangements are by Heller & Skinner Funeral Home, 155 Main St., Worcester, NY. Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 14, 2020

