Carhart, Beverley Mavis VOORHEESVILLE Beverley Mavis Carhart, 88, passed away peacefully after a brief stay at Kingsway Arms Nursing Home on September 9, 2020. She was previously cared for at her beloved home in Voorheesville surrounded by her family and friends. Born on April 3, 1932, in Albany to Pearl Wiertz and Reveille Starks, she was the youngest of three daughters. Growing up, Beverley joined the Sea Scouts Civil Air Patrol and Girl Scouts. She excelled in art, music, especially piano and viola. A love of nature brought many adventures, ice fishing and canoeing with her father. In her senior year of high school, Beverley met a young sailor, Kenneth S. Carhart and they married in Albany on January 28, 1951. She was determined to raise their evergrowing family (one daughter and four sons) in the country and built a home in Voorheesville beneath her beloved Helderberg Mountains. She taught ceramics and art lessons for many years. Her love of skiing allowed the family to spend winters at Homestead ski area where she was on National Ski Patrol. Beverley loved all the seasons and hiking in the area with her different rescue dogs. There was no limit to her many talents which included: knitting, sewing, gardening, canning, bird carving, carpentry, framing, and music. Over her lifetime she played piano, viola, organ, guitar, and accordion. She learned to do and excel in anything that interested her. Beverley is survived by her children: April Carhart (Ben Nickerson), Kenneth Carhart and his wife Cathy, Mark Carhart (Nancy Smietana), and Lance Carhart and his wife Epi Carhart. She also leaves behind her grandsons, Christopher, Jacob, and Brian; granddaughters: Emily, Dayle, Vanessa, Sabrina; and great-granddaughters: Savannah, Isabella, and Aria. She was predeceased by her son Edward L. Carhart; and sisters, Vivian and Betty. Also, many thanks to her close friends and neighbors for their love and support. An open memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 26, at 2 p.m., in the Centerpointe Community Church, 481 Route 146, Altamont. Donations may be made to the Centerpointe Community Church, P.O. Box 273, Guilderland Center, NY, 12085, in memory of Beverley Carhart. Online condolences at glenvillefuneralhome.com