Gershen, Beverly A. BECKLEY, W.Va. Beverly A. (Rawlins) Gershen, 82, was called to the Lord peacefully in Beckley, W.Va. on July 23, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Pottersville on March 20, 1937, to the late Richard E. and Nancy (Wright) Rawlins. Beverly attended Pottersville Central School. She moved to Albany in 1954, where she graduated from Child's Hospital School of Nursing, and where she received her license as a practical nurse. Beverly worked for several years at the Child's Hospital before working in private duty. She then worked as an I.V. technician at Albany Medical Center for many years. She moved to Lakewood, Calif. with her family in 1970, where she became an active member of the community as well as serving in many organizations that her children participated in. She moved back to Albany in 1992, where she enjoyed reconnecting with family and friends. She also became an active member of the St. Francis of Assisi Church. She moved to Beckley, W.Va. in 2010, where she joined the North Beckley Church of Christ and participated in many projects. She served as secretary of the Wildwood Community Tenant Association and was a member of the Beckley Community Choir. Beverly was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She lived a lifetime of service and always put others before herself. She was predeceased by her sister, Susan (Rawlins) Hitchcock. She is survived by her brother, Richard (Barbara) Rawlins of Flemington, N.J.; her sons, Mark (Anita) Gershen of Beckley, W.Va., Brandon (Danielle) Gershen of Lakewood, Calif., Craig (Mable) Gershen of Shady Spring, W.Va., and Jeffery (Sabine) Gershen stationed in Germany. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Lisa, Stephanie, Nikki, Hunter, Craig Jr., Cory, Jordana, Jacob, Brittney and Justin; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Princess, Cory Jr., Jonathan, and Camron; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family would like to thank everyone at the Bowers Hospice House for their loving and supportive care of their mother, Beverly Gershen. Friends and relatives may call at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany on Thursday, August 8, from 10-11:30 a.m. Funeral services for Beverly will be celebrated at 12 p.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 391 Delaware Ave., Albany at the conclusion of the visitation. Burial to take place in the Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. Donations may be made in memory of Beverly Gershen to the Bowers Hospice House, 454 Cranberry Dr., Beckley, WV, 25801. Online condolences may be offered at







