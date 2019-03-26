Herman, Beverly A. TROY Beverly A. Herman passed away peacefully on March 22, 2019 at the age of 81. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Vivian Williams Vogel and was the wife of the late Charles Herman. Beverly was a lifelong resident of Troy and enjoyed playing the piano and spending time with her dogs. Survivors include her children, Ann Herman and her husband George Allen, Charles G. Herman (late Sandy), Elizabeth A. "Betty" Yetto and her husband Peter Yetto and Alan D. Herman; eight grandchildren, Selena Dominy, Tia Nunziato, Cody Allen, Brenden Allen, Christopher Herman, Christina Hendricks, Sabrina Yetto and Jennifer Herman; several great-grandchildren; and her beloved nephew, Bernard Vogel Jr. In addition to her parents and husband, Beverly was predeceased by her brothers, Robert Vogel and Bernard Vogel Sr. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 28 at 10:30 a.m. at the Daniel D. Purcell Funeral Home located at 510 Pawling Avenue in Troy. A viewing will be held on Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Troy immediately following the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Beverly's memory may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakwood Ave, Menands NY 12204.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 26, 2019