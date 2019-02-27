Savoie, Beverly A. ROTTERDAM Beverly A. Savoie, 78 of Rotterdam, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at her home with her loving family by her side. Born in Albany on April 14, 1940, Beverly was the daughter of the late Elmer and Helen (Tomlinson) Parker. She was the devoted wife to the late Leo J. Savoie, Sr. Beverly married her high school sweetheart on December 7, 1958 and they were married 59 years until his passing on October 6, 2017 (together 62 years). Beverly worked for the State of New York, Office of General Services for many years, where she retired from. Beverly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, she loved her family and friends. Beverly and her daughter Lynn shared a special bond. She and Lynn shared many memories and laughs together which included shopping, going for ice cream, dinner and going for car rides. Beverly was an animal lover and especially loved her grand puppies and kitty. Survivors include her daughter, Lynn M. Savoie; her grandchildren, A.J. Savoie, Uriah Savoie, and Easton Savoie. Her siblings, Patricia (George) LaBarge, Rose (William) Hallett, Raymond (Susan) Parker, Penny (Jimmy) VanVorst, Kevin (Cathy) Parker; sister-in-law Rose Parker; and brother-in-law Thomas (Joni) Savoie. Besides her parents and her husband, Beverly was predeceased by brothers Ronald Parker, and Gary Parker. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. Relatives and friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday March 1 at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, where a funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. To leave a special message for the family, visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 27, 2019