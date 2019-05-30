Sefcik, Beverly A. NISKAYUNA Beverly A. Sefcik, 78, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Kingsway Arms Nursing Home. Beverly was the daughter of the late Fred Hansen and Margaret Hansen. She was the devoted wife to James F. Sefcik. Beverly enjoyed cooking, traveling and spending time with her family. Singing quietly and listening to music in her room at Kingsway Arms, brought her some of her last bit of joy. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her brother, Fred Hansen. Beverly is survived by her husband, James Sefcik; her stepsons, Jim Jr. (Tammi) and Jonathan (Sarah) Sefcik. She was the grandmother of Max, Auggie and Eli. She was the sister of Shirley (Bob) Cross. She is also survived by her nephews, Todd and Eric. Funeral service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Class of 1961 Scholarship at Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing, Attn. Belknap Committee, School of Nursing Alumni Office, 1300 Massachusetts Ave., Troy, NY, 12180 in Beverly's memory. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 30, 2019