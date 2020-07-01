Beverly Ann Scott
Scott, Beverly Ann COHOES Beverly Ann Scott was born on September 25, 1944, and passed on June 14, 2020. Bev is survived by her son Kenneth; her grandson Vincent; and granddaughter Madison. Bev was also known by family and friends as Tookie or Beaver. Tookie volunteered and worked for Vista, Peace Corps, CEO, NOVA and was the founder and director of TACTIC. Bev wore the McGruff the Crime Dog costume while bringing the Neighborhood Watch along with a million dollar grant into Troy. Bev was the 1986 Albany Woman of the year. She spent the majority of her life helping the people and animals in her surrounding community. Her childlike smile and crazy spirit will be missed by many. Bev's memorial service will be on Thursday, July 2, from 12 to 2 p.m. at the William Leahy Funeral Home, 336 3rd St., Troy. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to please donate to a charity for the victims of domestic violence.


Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc
