Whitaker, Beverly Ann WATERVLIET Beverly Ann Whitaker (Morrissey) passed away at the age of 90 on Friday, February 21, 2020, and went to be with her husband, Robert Whitaker. Born in South Glen Falls on December 28, 1929, Beverly worked at the N.Y.S. D.M.V. until the age of 87. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Whitaker; parents, Eleana (Kokoletsos) Morrissey and Thomas Morrissey; and many brothers and sisters. She is survived by her loving family including her children, Frank (Jeri) McKinney, Margaret (Jack) Miller, and Lillian (Rocky) Whitaker; grandchildren, Shana (Adam) Edwards, Matthew (Candace) Fox, William (Lucy) Cole, and Tara (Matt) Cole; and many great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Tuesday, February 25, at the W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer, from 12-2 p.m. Burial will immediately follow the visitation in New Rural Cemetery, 330 3rd Avenue Ext., Rensselaer. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. Condolence page at wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 23, 2020