Cox, Beverly E. TROY Beverly E. Cox passed away peacefully on February 18, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Melvin and Florence Richards Sayer. Beverly was the beloved wife of Keith I. Cox, whom she married in 1961. Prior to her retirement, Beverly was an L.P.N. at several area hospitals, most recently, St. Mary's Hospital in Troy. In addition to her husband Keith, Beverly is survived by her son Kevin L. Cox and daughter Kathleen (Richard) Johnson; sister Marilyn Harmer; brother Gary Sayer; two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her family, Beverly is survived by many friends including the community of the Waterford Wesleyan Church. Beverly was predeceased by her brother Bruce Sayer. A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 4 p.m. in the Konicek & Collett Funeral Home, LLC, 1855 12th Ave., Watervliet. Family and friends are invited to visit with Beverly's family from 2 - 4 p.m. in the funeral home prior to the service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY, 10305 would be appreciated. Online condolences at konicekandcollettfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 21, 2020