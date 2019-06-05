Eardley, Beverly FREEHOLD Beverly Eardley, 81, left this world on Sunday, June 2, 2019, with her two daughters by her side. A woman of quiet strength, she joins her husband, Al, who predeceased her in 2000, and her daughter, Linda. Beverly was born on October 15, 1937, in Suffern, N.Y. to the late George and Marion Sisco Maxwell. Her life was surrounded by her daughters and her grandchildren. Her German Shepard, Wolf, was her constant companion. Beverly spent her days enjoying putting together puzzles and watching old westerns. She lived a contented life with her greatest accomplishments being that of her daughters. A love of horses in Beverly's younger years found her surrounded by them. Beverly is survived by her daughters, Susan Eardley and Peggy (Bob) Bolduc; her grandchildren, Brian, Joe, and Ali; her brother, George (Samantha) Maxwell of Texas; and many nieces, nephews, and a special cousin, Anite. As per her wishes, all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Columbia-Greene Humane Society, 111 Humane Society Rd, Hudson, NY, 12534. Condolences may be posted at ajcunninghamfh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 5, 2019