Guthrie, Beverly TROY Beverly Guthrie (Graber), 63, passed away on September 8, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Family and friends are invited to call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 11, at the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on Saturday in St. Augustine's Church, Troy. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery. Please note that social distancing, masks and occupancy limitations in the funeral home are required. A complete obituary will be published on Thursday. Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com
.