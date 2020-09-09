1/
Beverly Guthrie
Guthrie, Beverly TROY Beverly Guthrie (Graber), 63, passed away on September 8, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Family and friends are invited to call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 11, at the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on Saturday in St. Augustine's Church, Troy. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery. Please note that social distancing, masks and occupancy limitations in the funeral home are required. A complete obituary will be published on Thursday. Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
SEP
12
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
St. Augustine's Church, Troy
Funeral services provided by
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-1722
