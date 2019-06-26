Chabot, Beverly H. WATERVLIET Beverly H. Armstrong Chabot, 84, died Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Albany Medical Center after a brief illness. Born in Watervliet on November 30, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Guy and Helen Hull Armstrong. She was a 1953 graduate of Watervliet High School. She was employed by Behr Manning Co. and Montgomery Ward & Co. prior to raising her family. She returned to work for the NYS Dept. of Mental Health and later the NYS Dept. of Environmental Conservation for 25 years before retiring in 2000. Beverly was a communicant of St. Ambrose Church in Latham. She became the matriarch of her family and friends and family considered her a great listener. She was the wife of the late Allan D. Chabot, Sr. who died August 20, 2018; beloved mother of Nancy Chabot (Joe Jette) of Mariaville Lake, Wendy Chabot (Tom Lenard) of Anna Maria Island, Fla. and Allan D. Chabot, Jr. (Sandra) of Latham; adored grandmother of Tess Olivia Chabot and Faye Elizabeth Chabot; sister of the late Jayne (late Tom) Mahoney and Marvin (late Katherine) Armstrong. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the Bowen & Parker Bros. Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Road, Latham with Deacon Helmut Neurohr officiating. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens, Colonie. Relatives and friends may call prior to the service on Thursday from 10-11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. Condolence book at bowenandparkerbros.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 26, 2019