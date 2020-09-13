1/1
Dyer, Beverly J. ALBANY Beverly J. Dyer (Vadakin), 78, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 7, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital, with her loving family by her side. She was predeceased by her husband, Barry N. Dyer; her mother Elizabeth J. White; her stepfather Michael J. White; her brothers, John and William Vadakin; and her sister Betty Jean DeMarco. She was a member of the Albany Marine Corps Women's Auxiliary. Beverly is survived by her loving children, Kathleen (Tony) teRiele, Paula (Bill) Rozell, Gina (Scott) Montanye, Maria (Bob) Simmons and Michael Dyer; grandchildren: Bill Rozell Jr., Nicole teRiele, Joseph Rozell, Anthony teRiele, Ashley Simmons, Corinth (Greg) Palmieri, Jason Dyer, Morgan Simmons, Kennedy Montanye and Mikaela Dyer; great-grandchildren, Brianna, Giovanni and Damien and many nieces, nephews and friends. The family wishes to thank Dr. Yaron Sternbock, the Vascular/Cardiac I.C.U. staff at St. Peter's Hospital and the Nursing and Rehab staff for all that they did for her. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie on Tuesday, September 15, from 10 to 11 a.m. A funeral service will follow the calling hour at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. Beverly was very passionate about animals, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Beverly's name to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
