Quickenton, Beverly Jean SEMINOLE, Fla. Beverly Jean Quickenton, 76, passed on October 27, 2020, peacefully in her Florida home with Bonnie Jean Falcon and her BFF Linda by her side. She is survived by her four children, Christine Hamilton (Ron), Alfred Quickenton Jr., Cynthia Bauer (Jim), and Bonnie Quickenton (Noureddine); her brother Gail Moxon; and sister Burton Hulsopple. Bev also has 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to her niece Susan Laymon. She was predeceased by her husband Alfred Quickenton Sr.; her parents, Jessie Price and Burton Hulsopple; her brother Charles Hulsopple; her sister Kimberly Price; and her cat Tushie. A celebration of life for Beverly will take place on November 14, at the Gerald O'Neil Post 1683, 836 Broadway, Rensselaer at 2 p.m. A service will be held on November 16, in the New Rural Cemetery, 330 3rd Ave., Rensselaer at 10 a.m.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store