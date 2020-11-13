1/1
Beverly Jean Quickenton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Quickenton, Beverly Jean SEMINOLE, Fla. Beverly Jean Quickenton, 76, passed on October 27, 2020, peacefully in her Florida home with Bonnie Jean Falcon and her BFF Linda by her side. She is survived by her four children, Christine Hamilton (Ron), Alfred Quickenton Jr., Cynthia Bauer (Jim), and Bonnie Quickenton (Noureddine); her brother Gail Moxon; and sister Burton Hulsopple. Bev also has 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to her niece Susan Laymon. She was predeceased by her husband Alfred Quickenton Sr.; her parents, Jessie Price and Burton Hulsopple; her brother Charles Hulsopple; her sister Kimberly Price; and her cat Tushie. A celebration of life for Beverly will take place on November 14, at the Gerald O'Neil Post 1683, 836 Broadway, Rensselaer at 2 p.m. A service will be held on November 16, in the New Rural Cemetery, 330 3rd Ave., Rensselaer at 10 a.m.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Gerald O'Neil Post 1683
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Service
10:00 AM
New Rural Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved