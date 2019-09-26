Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Noll. View Sign Service Information Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home 97 Old Loudon Rd Latham , NY 12110 (518)-273-4162 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home 97 Old Loudon Rd Latham , NY 12110 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Noll, Beverly LATHAM Beverly (Baxter) Noll passed peacefully from this life on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. She was 83 years old. Born in Albany on August 14, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Archie and Johanna (Geurtze) Baxter. She was raised in Albany and was a graduate of Albany High School. She furthered her education at the Mildred Elley Business School. A resident of the capital region for all of her life, Beverly made her home primarily in Albany and Queensbury and, since 1985, had resided in Latham. Beverly was employed for twelve years by the N.Y.S. Thruway Authority as a personnel administrator. She left that position to dedicate her time to raising her family. She later worked for AAA in Albany for ten years and more recently was employed as a receptionist for her daughter-in-law Carrie McLoughlin Noll's law office, Breedlove and Noll, LLP from where she retired. Beverly enjoyed reading, baking and fashion and nothing gave her more pleasure than the times she spent with her family. Her grandchildren especially filled her heart with pride. A heartfelt thank you is extended to the doctors, nurses and staff of St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Albany for the care and support they gave to Beverly during her stay with them. Beverly is survived by her beloved husband, Ronald H. Noll to whom she was married on May 24, 1958, in the Bethany Reformed Church in Albany; her son, and daughter-in-law David A. (Carrie) Noll of Latham; her daughter, Joanne E. Hughes of Latham; her grandchildren, Casey E. Noll and Cameron A.D. Kildoyle; her cousin, Joanne Goodwin of Slingerlands as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Carol E. Weitz. Friends are invited to visit with Beverly's family on Friday, September 27, from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Bowen & Parker Bros. Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Road, Latham. A graveside service will be held privately on Saturday in the Albany Rural Cemetery. Those wishing to remember Beverly in a special way are suggested to make a donation to of their choice in her memory. Visit







