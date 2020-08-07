Beverly Packer

Packer, Beverly SCHENECTADY Beverly June Packer, age 90 of Schenectady, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020, at the Baptist Retirement Center in Glenville from a brief illness. For 35 years, Beverly worked at the Niskayuna Jewish Community Center teaching, singing and dancing to young children who nicknamed her Bevy Wevy. She cruised extensively with her loving husband Murray Packer (deceased). She loved to sing and dance and won contests throughout her life. She is survived by her fiance, Martin Becker; sons: Neal (Andrea), Bryan (Tina) and Garry (Patti), (Craig, deceased); daughter Heather Engel (Stephen); and grandchildren, Rabbi Malka Packer-Monroe (Mercy) Jason, Alison, Brandon, Daren and Nickie (Robert). She was the great-grandmother of Anna, Maya, Benjy, Sara, Luna and Emma. Due to the pandemic, services will be private. Those wishing to remember Beverly in a special way may make a memorial contribution to a charity of your choice
