Thibodeau, Beverly R. ALBANY Beverly R. Thibodeau, 89, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Donald and Edith Rector. Beverly will always be remembered by her loved ones for her feistiness combined with her quick wit. She loved the casino and playing Bingo almost as much as the loved ones she left behind. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Lloyd; and brother Donald H. Rector. She is survived by her three children, Denise, Michael (Debra) and Steven (Jacqueline); and was Nana to nine grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Services will be private. Please see NewComerAlbany.com
