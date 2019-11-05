Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Rivers Rajeski. View Sign Service Information DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. 39 South Main Street Mechanicville , NY 12118 (518)-664-4500 Send Flowers Obituary

Rajeski, Beverly Rivers MECHANICVILLE Beverly Rivers Rajeski, 76 of Riverside, died Friday evening, November 1, 2019, at home, in the safe and loving company of her family. Born in Troy, June 17, 1943, daughter of the late John and Ann Amoroso Rivers, Bev was a 1961 graduate of Stillwater Central School. She was a receptionist for the Little Sisters of the Poor in Latham for many years, retiring in 2002. She had also worked a short while for John L. Thompson Wholesale Druggist. Bev loved laboring in her home and yard, which everyone remarked as to their beauty, a spotless home and well groomed setting, proudly welcoming family and friends. She was a member of All Saints on the Hudson Catholic Church. Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Stephen Rajeski, Jr.; two sons and their wives Scott and Cindy of Saratoga, Stephen and Shawna of Northumberland. Five grandkids, Katlyn, Tyler, Zachary, Ryan and Connor. Her siblings, Donna and Richard Walbroehl, Robert and Chris Rivers, Ron and Joyce Revers, all of Stillwater, Denise and Mike Bucci of Mechanicville, Paul Rivers of Idaho and sister-in-law Nancy Rivers; along with nieces, nephews and their families. In addition to her parents, Beverly was predeceased by her brother John "Doc" Rivers. Following Beverly's wishes, all services will be private for her family and siblings at their convenience. To leave a condolence visit







Rajeski, Beverly Rivers MECHANICVILLE Beverly Rivers Rajeski, 76 of Riverside, died Friday evening, November 1, 2019, at home, in the safe and loving company of her family. Born in Troy, June 17, 1943, daughter of the late John and Ann Amoroso Rivers, Bev was a 1961 graduate of Stillwater Central School. She was a receptionist for the Little Sisters of the Poor in Latham for many years, retiring in 2002. She had also worked a short while for John L. Thompson Wholesale Druggist. Bev loved laboring in her home and yard, which everyone remarked as to their beauty, a spotless home and well groomed setting, proudly welcoming family and friends. She was a member of All Saints on the Hudson Catholic Church. Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Stephen Rajeski, Jr.; two sons and their wives Scott and Cindy of Saratoga, Stephen and Shawna of Northumberland. Five grandkids, Katlyn, Tyler, Zachary, Ryan and Connor. Her siblings, Donna and Richard Walbroehl, Robert and Chris Rivers, Ron and Joyce Revers, all of Stillwater, Denise and Mike Bucci of Mechanicville, Paul Rivers of Idaho and sister-in-law Nancy Rivers; along with nieces, nephews and their families. In addition to her parents, Beverly was predeceased by her brother John "Doc" Rivers. Following Beverly's wishes, all services will be private for her family and siblings at their convenience. To leave a condolence visit devito-salvadorefh.com Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close