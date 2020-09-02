Roberts, Beverly S. MENANDS Beverly Smith Roberts, 87, died peacefully Monday, August 31, 2020, at the Eddy Heritage House in Troy with her family at her side. Beverly was born in Albany on June 26, 1933, the daughter of the late William H. and Bertha Mae Shaver Smith. She was raised in Colonie and moved to Rensselaer when she was in 6th grade. She graduated from St. John's Academy in Rensselaer. She was a homemaker and raised her seven children in Menands. Along with her husband Charlie, she was instrumental in founding the Charles Roberts Body Shop on Lincoln Avenue in Watervliet which operated from 1961-2006 and where she served as the receptionist. She later was the receptionist for the Albany Institute of History & Art. Beverly was a charter member of the Riverside Ambulance Squad in Menands. She was a past president of the Rosary Society at St. Joan of Arc Church in Menands and was a member of the Menands Senior Citizens. She later lived in Latham for several years and loved spending her summers in Cooperstown from 1994-2004. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles L. Roberts, Jr. who died March 14, 1991; devoted mother of Jeanne (Brian) Roberts-Meurs of Latham, Janet R. (Joseph) Santoro of Latham, Paul C. (Gail) Roberts of Latham, Martin G. (Deanne) Roberts of Atlantic Beach, Fla., Harry W. Roberts of North Greenbush, Julie A. Roberts of Schenectady and the late Joan M. LeMay who died in 2006; dear sister of Carol P. (late Dean) Fox of Castleton and the late Edmund W. (late Edna) Smith of Guilderland; adored grandmother of Josh (Shannon) Spratt, Marcy (Todd) Spratt-Stevens, Anthony (Laura) Santoro, Michelle Santoro, Chelsea (Perry) Mosbacher, Carly Roberts, Ryan (Kala) Roberts, Justin Roberts, Benjamin Roberts, Lindsey (Daniel) Chambers; best friend of Sandy McLoughlin of Latham. Beverly is also survived by seven cherished great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at the Eddy Heritage House for the wonderful care given to our mother. The funeral will be Friday at 10:15 a.m. from the Bowen & Parker Bros. Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Road, Latham and at 11 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, Loudonville where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in Albany Rural Cemetery, Menands. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Avenue, Menands, NY 12204. Condolence book at bowenandparkerbros.com
