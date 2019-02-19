Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Thompson Duryea. View Sign

Duryea, Beverly Thompson VALATIE Beverly Thompson Duryea, 97 of Valatie, passed away on February 18, 2019, after a brief illness at home with loved ones and kitty at her side. Born in Manchester, N.H. in 1921 to William and Lillian (Cooley) Thompson, her family later moved to Albany where she met the love of her life, Kenneth. They were married for 73 years before his passing. A longtime member of the Nassau Reformed Church, Beverly's soprano voice in the choir was so beautiful and so loved. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and Amaranth. Her gift of song was only superseded by her many artistic talents; painting, sewing, knitting, crochet and craft making of many mediums. Beverly enjoyed many years as the Avon lady as well. Always busy, always laughing. Beverly enjoyed her summers on Cape Cod from the time she was a child with her parents, brother Elbridge and sister Florence. Later with her own family, she was able to celebrate many a peaceful evening in Onset. Her crab cakes were the best ever. She is survived by her children, Kenneth Duryea (Susan Gnirke) with whom she resided, and her daughter Beverly Visconti of Del Ray Beach, Fla. Beverly was always so thankful for those that would stop by and visit for a while, to sing Alleluia with Reverend Ed and Janet VanKampen, or anyone to play a few hands of cards and just chat. She was so appreciative of the Hospice team that helped her and her family. She was loved by many, however, in her passing from this life, she is joined again with the love of her life. Services will be held at Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home, 11 Elm St., Nassau on Wednesday, February 20, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends may visit prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. Interment will follow in the Nassau-Schodack Cemetery. Donations in Beverly's memory made be made to the Nassau Reformed Church, P.O. Box 495, Nassau, NY, 12123 or to the Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. Online condolences may be made at







11 Elm Street

Nassau , NY 12123

