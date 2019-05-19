Dye, Billie H. DELMAR Billie Helena Knott Dye, 102, died on May 12, 2019, in Delmar. Born on November 17, 1916, in Carney's Point, N.J. to the late William A. Knott and Ethelyn C. Casto Knott, she attended New Jersey schools and graduated from Pleasantville High School in 1934, then attended the Woman's Medical School at East Falls, Pa. Billie was married to the late Ernest Warren Dye on September 9, 1939, in St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Pleasantville, N.J. After living in Wantagh, N.Y., she was a resident of Delmar since 1972. She served as president of the Women of St. Stephen's Church in Delmar; and was an instructor, lobbyist, and long-term advocate for the visually impaired through Northeast Association of the Blind at Albany, RISE, a reading service, and the Library for the Blind. In 2003 she was a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Capital District Senior Issues Forum. Billie is survived by three loving sons, Mark C. Dye of Otego, N.Y., Christopher W. Dye (Mary) of Lancaster, Pa., and Paul A. Dye (Christine) of Tucson, Ariz.; five grandchildren, Karen E. Dye Roos (Major Shannon) of Burke, Va., Adam W. Dye (Allison) of Nashville, Tenn., Bethany Dye Breisacher (David) of Paoli, Pa., Craig G. Dye (Emily) of Tucson, and William E. Dye (Raena) of Frankfort, N.Y.; and four great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Caroline, and Warren Dye, and Alexandra Breisacher. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 71 years; a brother, Alan Knott; and sister, Phyllis Knott Dangler. The family would like to thank the medical and Hospice staff and aides for their professional and loving care for Billie during the last few months of her life. There will be no viewing hours. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service to be held in St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 16 Elsmere Ave., Delmar, NY, 12054 on Saturday, June 15, at 11 a.m. followed by inurnment in the church's columbarium. A reception will be held in the parish hall to greet the family and friends. In remembrance of Billie, those wishing may make contributions to St. Stephen's Church Memorial Fund (address above), the Town of Bethlehem Senior Services, Northeast Association of the Blind at Albany (NABA) or WMHT/RISE. applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 19, 2019