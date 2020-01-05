Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billie Jean Peterson. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Send Flowers Obituary

Peterson, Billie Jean NASSAU Billie Jean Peterson, 80, passed away peacefully on December 31, 2019, surrounded by her beloved two sons and daughter-in-law. Billie Jean was born on September 21, 1939, in Mount Clemens, Mich., daughter of the late Marvin and Anna Leggett. She met Jan Peterson Sr. while he was stationed at the Selfridge Air Force Base in Mount Clemens, and moved to West Sand Lake to marry him. In 2000, Billie retired from the East Greenbush Central School District after working 29 years in the school's cafeteria system. She is survived by her two sons, Jan Peterson Jr. and Joseph Peterson; Jan's wife Stacy Peterson; her beloved granddaughter Hayley Ann Peterson; her ex-husband Jan Peterson Sr. and Elaine Peterson and Elaine's children and grandchildren; numerous cousins and countless friends. Billie was a proud supporter of the Nassau Sportsmen's Club over many years. She loved the club and over the years could be regularly found in the kitchen lending her hand on hundreds of events and functions at the club, or at the bar sitting in her favorite chair, enjoying her Coors Light on ice, and laughing with her many close friends. In keeping with Billie's wishes, there will not be any public services or funeral. To leave a special message for the family online please visit







