Billy Green
Green, Billy ALBANY Billy G. Green, 79 of Albany, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. He was the husband of Gloria J. Green. Father of Maria Green, Cuyler Green, Marcus Green, Jermaine Johnson, Tonia Green and the late Billy Green. He is also survived by 19 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services will be Thursday morning at 11 a.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. To leave a message of condolence for the family visit www.CannonFuneral.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Cannon Funeral Home
JUL
16
Service
11:00 AM
Cannon Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY 12205
(518) 869-1005
