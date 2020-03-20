Albany Times Union Obituaries
Blake, Billy L. TROY Billy L. Blake, 69, died on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Plattsburgh, he was son of the late Lawrence and Alfreda Bushy. Blake and husband of Dianne Wunsch Blake. Billy resided in the Troy area most of his life. He was a truck driver for the City of Troy, Department of Public Works for 32 years, retiring in 2005. He was a true outdoors man; he loved fishing, hunting, boating, and working on cars. Survivors in addition to his wife, include his siblings, Gary Blake, Rose Blake and Larry Blake; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Billy Jo Blake; and his siblings, Wayne, Terry, Tina and Charlotte. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To sign the guestbook or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 20, 2020
