Carleton, Blair ALTAMONT Blair Carleton, 69, passed peacefully on February 6, 2019, after a short illness. He was the son of the late Leo Carleton of Delmar. He leaves behind his mother, Helen Carleton; brother, Dale Carleton; sister, Joan Largent; and loving friend and companion, Sheila Burke. Also remembering Blair are three nephews, two nieces and many friends. Visitation will be held at Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar on Friday, February 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110. applebeefuneralhome.com
Applebee Funeral Home
403 Kenwood Ave.
Delmar, NY 12054
518- 439-2715
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019