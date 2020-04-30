Allen, Blair W. F. Jr. MONTROSE Blair W. F. Allen Jr., 96 of Greenville, died on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the New York State Veterans Nursing Home. Blair was born in Brooklyn, the older son of the late Blair and Lillian (Bain) Allen. He served in the U.S. Navy in the Sino-American Cooperation Organization (SACO) during World War II and again in the JAG office during the Korean War. He married Rosemary (Lupo) Allen and they had five children, as well as raising a godson. After a long legal career in New York City, he retired to upstate New York. His home was welcoming to so many family, neighbors and friends. Family, faith and justice were the cornerstone of his life. Blair is survived by his children, Christine Allen (Skip Feild), Jeanne Allen, Barbara Russell (Dennis), Blair P. Allen, and Matthew (Karen) Allen; godson John (Barbara) Boland; grandchildren, Matthew Russell, Kathleen Russell, Ryan Allen, Connor Allen, Zachariah Allen, Stephanie Boland, Laura Boland, Jenny Clark, and David Hocutt; nieces, Barbara Andrews and Andrea Drumm and their families. He was predeceased by his brother Wesley Allen; wife Rosemary; second wife Dorothea (McCormack) Allen; and sisters-in-law, Patricia Lupo and Sister Blaise Lupo. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. Donations in Blair's memory may be made to The Nature Conservancy at www.nature.org. Arrangements are being made by AJ Cunningham Funeral Home in Greenville. Condolences may be posted at ajcunninghamfh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 30, 2020