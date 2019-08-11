Reinhart, Father Blaise F. O.F.M. LOUDONVILLE Father Blaise F. Reinhart, O.F.M., a native of College Point, N.Y., died Saturday morning, August 10, 2019, at the Cabrini Nursing Home in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y. Father Blaise entered the Franciscan Order in 1950, made his first profession on August 13, 1951, and was ordained to the priesthood on June 9, 1955. A graduate of St. Bonaventure University, he held a Ph.D. from The Catholic University of America. He taught Economics in the School of Business at Siena. During decades of service at Siena Father Blaise has held the administrative posts of chairman of the Economics Department, dean of Men, vice president for Student Affairs, and dean of the School of Business. He enjoyed serving as chaplain for cruise ships throughout the world. He was an avid and expert championship bridge player. A funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, August 14, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mary of the Angels Chapel Siena College, Loudonville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Franciscan Friars - Holy Name Province, 144 West 32nd St., New York, NY, 10001-3202. To leave a message on Father Blaise's guestbook, light a candle, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.LGfuneralhome.com
