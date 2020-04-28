Phillips, Blanche C. ALBANY Blanche C. Phillips, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the Teresian House Nursing Home in Albany. Born in Cobleskill on June 29, 1928, Blanche was the daughter of the late Lester and Myra Jones. She graduated from Cobleskill High School and Green Mountain College. Blanche's life work was doing for others. She always put service before self; imparting kindness, acceptance and love to all. She was known for her generosity and thoughtfulness. Blanche's greatest joy was her two grandsons, Andrew and Kyle. Blanche was predeceased by her husband Kenneth Phillips; her brother Clyde Jones; and sister Leora Lagasse. She is survived by her loving daughters, Rene' (Mark) Sheehan and Leslie Phillips; beloved grandsons, Andrew and Kyle; her sister Florence Rebovich; and the entire Phillips family who loved her deeply. She was also survived by over 60 nieces and nephews, especially Simone, Michele, Suzanne, Mark and Eileen. The family would like to extend their appreciation and gratitude to the staff at both Teresian House and Millview Assisted Living Residence for their dedication in caring for Blanche. The celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Blanche's memory to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. To leave a message or condolence for the family please visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 28, 2020