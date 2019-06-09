Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Blanche "Marge" Plantier. View Sign Service Information Cannon Funeral Home 2020 Central Ave. Albany , NY 12205 (518)-869-1005 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Cannon Funeral Home 2020 Central Ave. Albany , NY 12205 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Cannon Funeral Home 2020 Central Ave. Albany , NY 12205 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Plantier, Blanche "Marge" LATHAM Blanche "Marge" Plantier, 80 of Latham, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 7, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by her family. She was born in Ticonderoga and was the daughter of the late Emile and Grace LaCourse. Marge had worked for several years at Traveler's Insurance Co. in Colonie. She was devoted to her cherished family, especially her grandchildren. Marge enjoyed traveling and going on cruises with her beloved husband, dancing, and many joyful times with family and friends. She had a caring and fun-loving spirit, an infectious laugh, and was always ready to lend a helping hand. She is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Bernard L. Plantier; and her daughters, Michele Lawton and Denise Nairy. She was the proud grandmother of Timothy, Jack, Grace, Joseph, and Thomas Lawton as well as Allyson (Nicholas) Schmania, Keaton and Olivia Nairy. She was the great-grandmother of Vivian Schmania. Marge was the sister of Grace Webster. Many nieces and nephews also survive. We would like to give special thanks to Rhonda Warren, Melissa, and Jessica for their loving care. Funeral services will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Marge's family on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be in the Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and in recognition of the wonderful care and support of Marge's grandson with autism, memorial contributions may be made to Cardinal McCloskey Community Services, 115 E. Stevens Avenue, Suite LL5, Valhalla, NY, 10595. To leave a message of condolence, visit







Plantier, Blanche "Marge" LATHAM Blanche "Marge" Plantier, 80 of Latham, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 7, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by her family. She was born in Ticonderoga and was the daughter of the late Emile and Grace LaCourse. Marge had worked for several years at Traveler's Insurance Co. in Colonie. She was devoted to her cherished family, especially her grandchildren. Marge enjoyed traveling and going on cruises with her beloved husband, dancing, and many joyful times with family and friends. She had a caring and fun-loving spirit, an infectious laugh, and was always ready to lend a helping hand. She is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Bernard L. Plantier; and her daughters, Michele Lawton and Denise Nairy. She was the proud grandmother of Timothy, Jack, Grace, Joseph, and Thomas Lawton as well as Allyson (Nicholas) Schmania, Keaton and Olivia Nairy. She was the great-grandmother of Vivian Schmania. Marge was the sister of Grace Webster. Many nieces and nephews also survive. We would like to give special thanks to Rhonda Warren, Melissa, and Jessica for their loving care. Funeral services will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Marge's family on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be in the Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and in recognition of the wonderful care and support of Marge's grandson with autism, memorial contributions may be made to Cardinal McCloskey Community Services, 115 E. Stevens Avenue, Suite LL5, Valhalla, NY, 10595. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.CannonFuneral.com Published in Albany Times Union on June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close