Plantier, Blanche "Marge" LATHAM Blanche "Marge" Plantier, 80 of Latham, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 7, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by her family. She was born in Ticonderoga and was the daughter of the late Emile and Grace LaCourse. Marge had worked for several years at Traveler's Insurance Co. in Colonie. She was devoted to her cherished family, especially her grandchildren. Marge enjoyed traveling and going on cruises with her beloved husband, dancing, and many joyful times with family and friends. She had a caring and fun-loving spirit, an infectious laugh, and was always ready to lend a helping hand. She is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Bernard L. Plantier; and her daughters, Michele Lawton and Denise Nairy. She was the proud grandmother of Timothy, Jack, Grace, Joseph, and Thomas Lawton as well as Allyson (Nicholas) Schmania, Keaton and Olivia Nairy. She was the great-grandmother of Vivian Schmania. Marge was the sister of Grace Webster. Many nieces and nephews also survive. We would like to give special thanks to Rhonda Warren, Melissa, and Jessica for their loving care. Funeral services will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Marge's family on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be in the Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and in recognition of the wonderful care and support of Marge's grandson with autism, memorial contributions may be made to Cardinal McCloskey Community Services, 115 E. Stevens Avenue, Suite LL5, Valhalla, NY, 10595. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.CannonFuneral.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 9, 2019