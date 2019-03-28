Bobbi Cook (1937 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobbi Cook.

Cook, Bobbi RENSSELAER Bobbi M. Cook, 82, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 18, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Born in Hokkaido, Japan, June 27, 1937, Bobbi was a food service worker for the State University at Albany for many years before retiring in 2014. She had a passion for cooking. She leaves a significant other, Michael DeFusco, of the same residence. Bobbi has donated her body to medical science with the Albany Medical Anatomical Gift program. She will be sadly missed.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.